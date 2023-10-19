Record Federal Funding to Support International Efforts for Maryland Small Businesses

Governor Wes Moore Wednesday announced that the Maryland Department of Commerce has received a $750,000 grant from the US Small Business Administration to broaden the state’s international reach and help companies create jobs and access new foreign markets. This is the highest single award that the Maryland Department of Commerce has ever received through the State Trade Expansion Program, which supports participation in overseas trade shows in targeted industry sectors and funds Maryland’s ExportMD program. The next application deadline for the ExportMD program is November 1st. Only one of the grant recipients for 2023 is from the Eastern Shore – Arcon Training in Wicomico County.

Eligibility requirements for applications are available on the Maryland Department of Commerce website.