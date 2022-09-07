Record Number of Md. Apprentices Earn as They Learn
Maryland has registered more than 12,000 apprentices for the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program, the most in state history.
Participants are taking part in 182 active apprenticeship programs in partnership with more than 3,800 employers
Apprentices are able to earn as they learn for a career in a skilled position in a variety of fields. Apprenticeships are available for people 18 years of age or older.
Businesses and job seekers interested in apprenticeships are invited to contact info@mdapprenticeship.com or call 410-767-2246.
“Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training, and registered apprenticeships,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “We have grown and diversified apprenticeships more than any other administration in state history, and we have the tools and the talent to continue building a steady pipeline of well-trained skilled workers for the jobs of the future.”
“Since day one, Governor Hogan has been focused on utilizing common sense solutions to grow and expand economic opportunity for all Marylanders,” Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said. “His steadfast support for Registered Apprenticeship has allowed MD Labor to not only grow the number of apprentices in our state to this historic level, but also to grow and diversify the industries and occupations that are served by our successful apprenticeship system.”
According to the Hogan Administration:
Over the past nearly eight years, the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program:
- Created a total of 127 new Registered Apprenticeship programs and attracted more apprentices to enroll in these programs than ever before;
- Introduced Registered Apprenticeships to new industries such as automotive, cybersecurity, healthcare, IT, and manufacturing, while also adding apprenticeship opportunities for 89 occupations not previously available through the apprenticeship model in the state;
- Achieved significant milestones for Registered Apprenticeships both in the state and country, further cementing Maryland as a national leader;
- Created a highly successful youth apprenticeship initiative that serves as a direct on-ramp for high school students to enter into apprenticeship opportunities; and
- Expanded capacity and developed highly innovative practices to ensure the continued growth of this critical program in the future.