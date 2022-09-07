Record Number of Md. Apprentices Earn as They Learn

Maryland has registered more than 12,000 apprentices for the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program, the most in state history.

Participants are taking part in 182 active apprenticeship programs in partnership with more than 3,800 employers

Apprentices are able to earn as they learn for a career in a skilled position in a variety of fields. Apprenticeships are available for people 18 years of age or older.

Businesses and job seekers interested in apprenticeships are invited to contact info@mdapprenticeship.com or call 410-767-2246.

“Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training, and registered apprenticeships,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “We have grown and diversified apprenticeships more than any other administration in state history, and we have the tools and the talent to continue building a steady pipeline of well-trained skilled workers for the jobs of the future.”



“Since day one, Governor Hogan has been focused on utilizing common sense solutions to grow and expand economic opportunity for all Marylanders,” Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said. “His steadfast support for Registered Apprenticeship has allowed MD Labor to not only grow the number of apprentices in our state to this historic level, but also to grow and diversify the industries and occupations that are served by our successful apprenticeship system.”

According to the Hogan Administration:

Over the past nearly eight years, the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program: