Recovery & Cleanup Begin in Northwest Sussex County

Image courtesy DEC

Neighbors were helping neighbors Sunday to help begin the recovery after Saturday night’s tornado. Sussex Countians showed up with trucks, trailers, chainsaws and themselves to help begin the clean up – cutting trees away from houses, broken branches from damaged trees and clearing tons of debris. Numerous state and county officials were also on the ground surveying the damage – including Governor John Carney and officials from DEMA, DHSS and DelDOT. Also Sunday morning President Biden spoke with officials from multiple states suffering from weekend storms – including Governor Carney to let them know the Biden administration will do everything possible to help – for as long as it takes.

Sussex County EOC officials report over 60 structures in the area that have sustained damage, from minor to complete loss. The storm cut a 14-mile long swath of damage through northwestern Sussex County from the Bridgeville-Greenwood area to Ellendale.

Family members of the man killed in the tornado have started a GoFundMe for their family members to cover funeral and clothing costs for survivors.