Recovery Resources for Sussex County Tornado

Image courtesy DEMA

“Care4Sussex” can offer help to those affected by the April 1 deadly tornado in Sussex County. Delaware 211 is a resource center powered by United Way of Delaware. Dial 2-1-1, call 1-800-560-3372, or text your zip code to 898211 after 8 a.m. on April 10.

FROM THE DEMA WEBSITE:

To aid in the ongoing recovery process, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is announcing the following resources and assistance available to those affected by the recent deadly tornado in Sussex County on April 1.

DEMA is partnering with the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (DEVOAD), and United Way of Delaware to provide ongoing services for vegetative and structural debris removal, housing support, medical issues, and mental health counseling. Support agencies are also coordinating with local housing partners to assist with minor repairs for low-income households.

Those directly affected by the disaster who need help can contact Delaware 211, an emergency resource center powered by United Way of Delaware. They can dial 2-1-1, call 1-800-560-3372 or text their zip code to 898211 after 8 a.m. on Monday morning, April 10. Based on their current situation, callers will be matched with assistance from an appropriate agency or organization to address both short-term and long-term unmet needs. Prior to Monday morning, residents can visit delaware211.org to search for services.

Property Owners:

Those directly impacted by the tornado are advised to first contact their insurance company before calling to request assistance from United Way.

Donations and Volunteers:

The community is also invited to make a financial contribution to the “Care4Sussex” Campaign by United Way of Delaware by visiting: https://uwde.org/sussex Those interested in volunteering their time can visit the United Way volunteer portal at bit.ly/Care4Sussex (case sensitive)

###

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is the lead state agency for coordination of comprehensive emergency preparedness, training, response, recovery, and mitigation services to save lives, protect Delaware’s economic base and reduce the impact of emergencies. DEMA is a division within the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) and authorized by Delaware Code. Visit DEMA on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram