Recreational Water Advisory Issued for Portions of Rehoboth Beach
August 23, 2022/
A recreational water advisory has been issued for a portion of beach in Rehoboth Beach due to high enterococcus levels.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, swimmers are cautioned about the possible presence of potentially harmful bacteria in the water between Pennsylvania Avenue and Stockley Street.
The bacteria most likely came from wildlife sources. Recent rainfall and resulting stormwater may also be factors.
