Recreational Water Quality Advisories Issued in Rehoboth Beach

A water quality advisory has been issued for the beaches at Rehoboth Avenue and at Virginia Avenue.

According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, bacteria above the recreational water quality standard turned up. The bacteria most likely originate from wildlife sources and increased rainfall, waves or wildlife that feed near the surf such as shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm-blooded animals.

A water quality sample has been taken, and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria levels fall below recreational water limits.

Rehoboth Beach officials said Wednesday that swimmers were being kept out of the water anyway due to rough surf conditions.