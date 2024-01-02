Recycle Christmas Trees in Salisbury

Salisbury residents – if you’re looking to have your Christmas tree picked up – there will be a curbside Christmas tree pickup on Monday, January 8th. Leave trees at the curb – unbagged – and remember to remove lights, tinsel, decorations and stands. Also do not put trees in trash cans or recycle bins. Residents can also schedule a tree pickup during normal business hours (8am – 4:30pm) by calling 410-548-3177. The process is the same as scheduling a yard waste pickup. After-hours requests can be made online at Salisbury.md/YardWaste; please remember to click ‘submit’ on the form’s bottom for prompt service.