Recycle Your Christmas Tree – Multiple Locations in Kent & Sussex Counties

DNREC encourages Delawareans to recycle their holiday trees. By recycling your tree it becomes a valuable organic resource that provides environmental benefits – and keeps them out of landfills or along the side of the road. Your tree can be turned into beneficial mulch or used for home composting. Trees can be dropped off at numerous yard waste collection sites across the state – some may charge a fee. Be sure your tree is free of all ornaments and tinsel and other non-wood pieces. And be sure to remove your tree stand!

In Sussex County – Atkins & Sons Materials/Millsboro, Blue Hen Organics/Frankford, Eastern Shore Forest Products/Frankford, Millville Organics, Mr. Mulch/Seaford, Selbyville Mulch, Stone and Soil, STI Landscape Solutions/Lewes, Stockley Materials – Georgetown, Lewes and Lincoln.

DSWA Collection Station – Bridgeville, Ellendale, Long Neck, Omar

DSWA Landfill – Jones Crossroads/Georgetown

DSWA Transfer Station – Milford, Route 5/Harbeson

Click here for locations in Kent County.

Another option is to take your tree to Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge near Smyrna where the US Fish and Wildlife Service salt marsh restoration project is on-going. Trees will be placed so to capture sediment that will help reinforce the refuge’s wildlife drive against wave action.