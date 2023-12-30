Recycle Your Live Cut Christmas Tree!

In Sussex County – Several commercial locations in Sussex County will accept Christmas trees during regular business hours and fees will apply for some materials. Trees can be dropped for recycle through January 15th. Click here for other County locations

Atkins & Sons Materials – Millsboro

Blue Hen Organics – Frankford

DSWA Collection Station, Composting/Mulching – Bridgeville, Ellendale, Jones Crossroads – Georgetown, Long Neck, Omar,

DSWA Transfer Station, Composting/Mulching – Route 5 – Harbeson & Milford

Eastern Shore Forest Products – Frankford

Mr. Mulch – Seaford

Selbyville Mulch, Stone & Soil

STI Landscape Solutions – Lewes – $5 per tree

Stockley Materials – Georgetown & Lewes

In Ocean City – Trees should be left in the Northeast corner of the 100th Street parking lot thru Jan 15th. These trees will be taken to the County landfill to be recycled.

In Worcester County – Residents can drop their trees off at the Central Landfill in Newark and the Berlin, Pocomoke and Snow Hill Homeowners Convenience Centers – at no cost through January 15th. Trees will be ground to mulch for use at the Central Landfill. Businesses and organizations that sold trees can ONLY take them to the Central Landfill where applicable tipping fees will be assessed

At ALL locations – remember to remove all ornaments, tinsel and tree stands before dropping your tree to be recycled into mulch.