Recycling Station at Wicomico Youth & Civic Center and Extension Office – CLOSED

Wicomico County officials announce the Wicomico County Recycling Stations located at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center located at 500 Glen Ave. and the Extension Office location at 28647 Old Quantico Road are Permanently Closed as of July 14, 2023. Please take your recycling to other recycling locations:

Delmar – 29750 Foskey Lane

Fruitland – 27778 Walnut Tree Road

Jersey Road – 1130 Jersey Road

Newland Park Landfill – 6969 Brick Kiln Road

Pittsville – 7478 Perdue Street

Willards – Main Street

If any questions, please call 410-548-4801.