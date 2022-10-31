Register Now for the DMV’s Low-Digit Tag Lottery

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will begin its annual low-digit tag release on Monday, November 14. The release this year will be held as a lottery for those interested in obtaining one of the available plates and you can register beginning today/Monday through November 13th ! Starting on Monday, November 14, the DMV will randomly select a set number of winners for 12 days which they are calling “the 12 Days of PLATE-mas.” There will be no drawings on weekends or on Thanksgiving or Black Friday. The final drawing will be held on December 1.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER