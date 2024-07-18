Registration Available for Delaware Coastal Cleanup in September

DNREC will host the 37th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 14th to help keep the state’s beaches and waterways clean. Volunteers are invited to register to participate from 9:00 a.m. to 12-noon at one of the over 45 designated cleanup sites. Volunteer registration is available for this statewide event at de.gov/coastalcleanup. The one-day Delaware Coastal Cleanup is part of a month-long cleanup campaign, starting on September 1st, to clean up neighborhoods, outdoor spaces, and waterways in the state. For the September 14th coordinated cleanup, volunteers should sign up by September 1st on the Coastal Cleanup page.