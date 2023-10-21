Registration Begins for DMV’s Low-Digit Tag Lottery Monday, Oct 23

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will hold its annual low-digit tag release beginning on Monday, November 6. Tag-A-Palooza 2023 will be five days of online giveaways and four in-person events. Registrations to win a low-digit tag will begin at 8am on Monday, October 23 – and you must register in advance – through Thursday, November 2. Only one registration per driver license or identification card.

Additional information from the DE DMV:

During the registration process, you must specify which type of tag you are interested in receiving:

PV – 5 Digit – Numbers Only (under 10,000 lbs. registered vehicle weight)

C – Commercial

PC – Passenger Car (under 10,000 lbs. registered vehicle weight)

T – Trailer (regular trailers – utility, flat-bed, or non-camping trailers)

MC – Motorcycle (above 55cc’s)

RT – Recreational Trailer (camping trailers 5,000

lbs. and over, not regular trailers – see above)

RV – Recreational Vehicle (car or truck under 5,000 lbs. or a motorhome)

If you would like to register to win a five-digit, numbers-only tag and your vehicle is under 10,000 lbs., please select tag type PV.

Monday, November 6, 2023, through Friday, November 10, 2023, DMV will randomly select (530) PV, (55) C, (145) PC, (406) T, (381) MC, (33)RT, and (35) RV winners for each of the five days.

Drawings will be held at 9:00 a.m. each day. Registration does not guarantee you will receive a low-digit tag. Registration is required to be entered into the drawing.

All online winners will receive an email confirming they won a low-digit tag. The email will include further instructions. Additionally, daily winning lottery codes will be posted at dmv.de.gov/taglottery and accessible from our social media sites: facebook.com/DMVDelaware and DelawareDMV on Instagram and X. Your lottery code can also be found in your confirmation email.

For those who prefer a chance to win in person, DMV will offer four opportunities during Tag-A-Palooza 2023 starting at 8:00 am until all tags are gone on the below dates:

November 6, 2023 – Dover DMV

November 7, 2023 – Georgetown DMV

November 9, 2023 – Wilmington DMV

November 9, 2023 – Delaware City DMV

Inventory for in-person events will be on a first come first serve basis and reserved to 100 PV plates per event. Winners will receive a confirmation letter on the day of the event and instructions on when to return to DMV to pick up their new license plate.

All winners will receive a standard blue and gold license plate upon completing their title work. If their tag number qualifies and they wish to purchase a black and white or stainless-steel tag once they have completed their title work with DMV, they can do so through the Delaware Historic Plate Co. To order a qualifying black & white porcelain or stainless-steel tag, go to dhptags.com.

Both online and in-person winners will receive an email once their tag is ready for pick up at the location you selected.

DISCLAIMER: Only one registration per driver license/identification card is permitted. If more than one entry is received for an individual or entity, all additional requests will be denied. If a participant wins a low-digit tag during an in-person giveaway, their online entry will be voided. The name and driver license/identification card number used to enter the lottery must match the name and driver license/identification card that will be presented to the DMV associate at the time of the transaction. If there is a discrepancy the request will be denied. The winner must apply the new tag to their vehicle no later than February 29, 2024. There will be no extensions. Tags must be applied to a vehicle; DMV will not

permit placing the tag on hold. The owner is responsible for all applicable fees. Specialty tags, background tags, stainless steel tags, and porcelain tags have additional fees. DMV reserves the right to modify the tag number as assigned due to unforeseen circumstances.