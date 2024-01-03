Rehab Work on Route 50 Bridge in OC Underway

Image courtesy MDOT

Work has again begun on the Route 50 Harry Kelley Bridge into Ocean City. This is the continuation of long-term repairs in the eastbound lanes and sidewalk on the Route 50 Harry Kelley Memorial Bridge. This project involves 24 hour work repairing the structural steel beams and replacing any connection plates that require it. The sidewalks are being rehabbed and the hatches allowing workers access to the underside of the bridge will be replaced. There will be 2-way traffic in the westbound lanes.

The marine channel may also be blocked to vessels.

Weather permitting this work should be completed by March 2nd.