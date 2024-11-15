Rehoboth Avenue Paving to Begin Monday, November 18

Paving will begin on Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach on Monday and continue into mid-December. However, paving will be suspended from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving until after the Christmas Parade on December 2nd. DelDOT officials say there will be parking and lane closures along the Avenue during daytime hours, but at no point will parking be restricted on both sides of a block – if storefront parking on a block is closed – median parking for that block will remain open. Drivers should expect minor delays.