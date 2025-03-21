Rehoboth Avenue Repaving Project to Resume in April

Paving on Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach will resume in April. DelDOT will finish the repaving project that was halted last December because of the arrival of cold weather. So far, paving has been completed from the bandstand to 2nd Street. When work resumes, The contractor will be milling and paving between 2nd Street and the traffic circle. It’s expected to take about a month to complete – weather permitting. Also permanent striping will be installed east of 2nd Street, which will have minimal traffic impacts. And the roadwork will be done during the overnight from 6pm to 6am Sunday evening through Friday morning. The paving project is expected to be completed by Friday, May 16th.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth:

Lane closures and parking restrictions will be necessary in work zones; flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Where possible, the city will work with the contractor to ensure that parking on one side of the street remains open. For example, if storefront parking is closed in an area, median parking will remain open, if available.