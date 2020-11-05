Rehoboth Bans Private Holiday Displays On Public Property

The Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners Thursday adopted a policy for the 2020 holiday season which states that no private displays will be permitted on public property.

At the same meeting, commissioners also authorized the expenditure of funds so the city could create a holiday display “that celebrates the cultural diversity of our great city,” according to a statement issued by the City of Rehoboth Beach. The display is expected to be assembled and set up in the near future.

Rehoboth Beach also faces a lawsuit over its previous decision to prohibit a Nativity scene from being set up at the bandstand. The Knights of Columbus / First Liberty Institute federal lawsuit was also discussed during an executive session Thursday, but no update was made public.

Highlights of the policy appear below:

Article I

Purpose

The purpose of the holiday display policy is to define the location, time

period, and terms under which holiday displays are permitted on City Property (as

defined herein).

Article II

Definitions