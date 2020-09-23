Rehoboth Barriers Come Down Nov. 2nd

Rehoboth Beach has set November 2nd as the date for removal of remaining barricades that were set up during the pandemic to create additional space for outdoor dining.

City Commissioners took the action at their most recent meeting. Restaurants approved for outdoor dining may continue to offer tables for patrons adjacent to their facades through next March 31st.

44 Rehoboth restaurants have outdoor dining in place, of which eleven took advantage of the orange barricades to improve pedestrian traffic. Discussions will continue in Rehoboth on ways to help restaurants and businesses attract and accommodate customers in the coming months.

“As we continue to address the struggles due to COVID-19 and try to move forward, supporting our restaurants, bars, and dining establishments is essential as the crisis has especially hard hit them,” Rehoboth Beach City Manager Sharon Lynn said. “Continuing outdoor dining space will not only help these restaurants thrive financially but give our City a sense of normalcy. The restaurant industry is a huge part of the City of Rehoboth Beach. This will help give everyone better access to enjoy and support their local restaurants.”

A special meeting of the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th at 3:00 p.m.