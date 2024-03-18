Rehoboth Beach 5th Grader Headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Image courtesy Sussex County Government

A 5th grader from Rehoboth Elementary School won last weekend’s Sussex County Regional Spelling Bee at Sussex Academy in Georgetown. Twenty spellers from 10 local schools took part and Vihaan Jagadeesh correctly spelled marimba and advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May. The regional event is the only one in Delaware and was sponsored by Sussex County Libraries. The semifinals begin May 28, with the finals set for May 30; the event will be televised on the ION television network.