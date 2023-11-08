Rehoboth Beach Appoints New City Solicitor

City of Rehoboth Beach commissioners have appointed Alexander “Alex” Burns as the new city solicitor. Burns was appointed during a special meeting earlier this week on November 6th. Burns is an associate attorney with the law firm Baird Mandalas Brockstedt and Federico, LLC, which has offices in Lewes, Dover, Wilmington, and Maryland. Burns replaces Glenn Mandalas, managing partner with the same firm, who had served as city solicitor since 2006.

Additional Information from The City of Rehoboth Beach:

At an earlier commissioner workshop session November 6, Mandalas read a letter to commissioners in which he “strongly recommended” that the city transition to utilizing Alex Burns as city solicitor as Mandalas’ responsibilities as his firm’s managing partner have increased significantly.

Burns is licensed to practice law in Delaware and Pennsylvania; his focus areas include administrative and government law, land use and real estate law, and civil litigation. His previous experience includes serving as judicial law clerk to the Hon. Mark H. Conner of the Superior Court of the State of Delaware as well as a clerkship at the Delaware Office of Defense Services, an internship with the City of Philadelphia legal department, a part-time clerkship with the Hon. Karen Simmons of the Municipal Court of the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania, and a legal internship in the Office of Governor John Carney.

A native Delawarean and Lewes resident, Burns has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania, a master of public administration degree from the University of Delaware, and a law degree from Temple University Beasley School of Law.

“Alex has worked on city issues for some time now,” says Mayor Stan Mills. “We felt that having legal continuity and a historical knowledge base with our legal firm was important at this time. Alex has demonstrated good legal acumen and attention to detail.”