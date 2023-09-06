Rehoboth Beach City Manager to Resign in November

The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced that City Manager Laurence Christian will resign his position effective November 3rd. Christian cites unforeseen personal family matters as the reason for making the very difficult decision to resign. He expresses gratitude for the opportunity to have served the City of Rehoboth Beach over the past eight months and has conveyed his appreciation for the dedicated and hardworking city staff, the stalwart commitment of the mayor and entire Board of Commissioners, and the remarkable environment that makes the City of Rehoboth Beach such an outstanding place to live, visit, and work. The City of Rehoboth Beach will be thoroughly searching for a new city manager, further details of which will be forthcoming.

Photo of Laurence Christian from the Cape Gazette

Additional Information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

During his brief tenure as city manager, Christian played a strong, active role in developing and furthering the city’s goals and priorities, working daily to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. “The City of Rehoboth Beach is an exceptional community and place to work,” says Christian. “I feel truly blessed to have had a small role in moving this organization forward and working with an amazing Board of Commissioners and city staff. However, I must put my family first.”

Christian’s leadership, vision, and tireless dedication have been invaluable to the City’s progress and success, notes Mayor Stan Mills. “Laurence Christian has been an outstanding city manager,” says Mills, “and his commitment to the City of Rehoboth Beach has left an indelible mark on our community. We are immensely grateful for his contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The City of Rehoboth Beach will once again engage in a thorough search for a new city manager, for someone who will continue the city’s mission of excellence and service to its residents. The city is committed to maintaining continuity and ensuring a smooth transition of leadership. More details about the search and the city’s interim plans will be forthcoming.

As the city moves forward, it remains dedicated to its residents and visitors, and will continue to provide the highest level of service and support to the community.

For further information, please contact Communications Manager Lynne Coan. Please note that Christian has cited personal reasons for leaving and appreciates the media’s understanding that this is a personal matter.