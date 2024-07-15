Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Candidate News

With less than a month to election day, the commissioner candidates in Rehoboth Beach are keeping busy!

Craig Thier attended meet-and-greets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Here he is in the beautiful home of Sonie and Hoyte Decker on Friday.

Thier emphasizes that he is a full-time resident with expertise in finance and prior experience serving on a school board in New Jersey. Discussion topics included building permits, vague city ordinances, the new RBP headquarters, public restrooms, city spending, budgeting, planning and forecasting, hotel development, parking and the hiring of the city manager.

On Saturday, Thier joined fellow commissioner candidate Mark Saunders at his wonderful home on Country Club Drive. Although they didn’t outright endorse one another, Saunders said “We make the best pair” for the job with complementary expertise.

Here the discussion included budgeting, financial and strategic planning, the new RBP headquarters, recognition of contributions of visitors, businesses and residents, making revenue from the city’s sewage outfall pipe, losing Deauville, policing, city manager hire, city government communication with public, planning, zoning and building, especially for hotels.

They were also joined by former Mayor Sam Cooper and former Comm. Lorraine Zellers!

Saunders will join Thier at one of his meet-and-greets. Saunders says he has half a dozen planned at various homes. Anyone interested in attending should send him an email.

Suzanne Goode is meeting each Monday at 3 p.m. until election day with voters at the Rehoboth Avenue Starbucks.

“I have loved meeting so many of you the past six weeks of my campaign, and would look forward to getting to know more voters and to hearing additional questions and suggestions from voters whom I have already met,” she says.

Rachel Macha has had a busy week with campaign activities as well, meeting Rehoboth citizens, attending last Monday’s special workshops, talking to downtown business owners and a meet-and-greet at The Coffee Mill.

For the next three Saturdays through August 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., she is inviting voters to join her for coffee at The Coffee Mill on Rehoboth Avenue. Here’s a photo from last week’s coffee.

OTHER ELECTION NEWS…

Important election dates and info is on the city’s website.

The Rehoboth Beach Homeowners’ Association is hosting a candidate forum next Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at the firehouse on Rehoboth Avenue. Candidate bios/statements are on the RBHA website.