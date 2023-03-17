Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Adopt FY 2024 Budget – No Tax or Utility Increases

Rehoboth Beach Commissioners on Friday adopted a $35.7-million budget for FY 2024. City officials say this is the largest budget ever approved by the Commission – and includes over $10-million in capital improvement projects. While the budget is over 18% larger than the current budget – it does maintain current tax and utility rates.

Additional information on the Rehoboth Beach FY 2024 budget:

Rehoboth Beach City Manager Laurence Christian says, “We’re pleased that we were able to present for commissioners’ consideration a budget that is balanced, provides for many projects that will improve the quality of life and experience in Rehoboth, and requires no increase in taxes. This budget creates a dynamic to-do list for city staff, and we’re eager to get to it.”

The fiscal year 2024 general fund budget provides for several studies and planning efforts, including a $150,000 traffic and parking study to be conducted during the summer season, a compensation and classification study, and development of a stormwater management plan. The budget also allows for an update of the city’s website and implementation of community engagement software.

City staff will receive a 3% cost-of-living increase. The new budget provides for two new staff positions: an administrative assistant in the building and licensing department and administrative assistant to the city secretary. The city’s payroll administrator also will be reclassified as human resources and payroll manager.

The city’s 2024 capital improvement budget, which is almost $4 million more than last year’s budget, totals $10,316,800. The capital improvements plan provides for equipment, repairs, and new construction that enhance the value of city assets and services.

Among projects included in the 2024 capital budget are:

design and phase-one construction of Baltimore Avenue restrooms/beach patrol headquarters ($2.4 million)

annual repaving of city streets (Scarborough Avenue and Laurel Street) as well as paving of Rehoboth Avenue from 2 nd Street to the bandstand in coordination with repaving of the rest of Rehoboth Avenue by DelDOT ($505,000)

a trash truck ($170,000)

State Road pump station reconstruction ($2.5 million)

Other capital items include new equipment for the bandstand, continued inspection and cleaning of sanitary sewers, water main replacement on Laurel Street, security cameras, and fence replacement at Grove Park.

In putting together its annual budget, the city estimates revenues conservatively. Some of the revenue sources on which the city will be relying include:

parking meter payments (via the ParkMobile app and credit card payments) – $6 million

parking permit sales – $1.25 million

meter fines – $650,000

metered sewer services – $2.83 million

metered water services – $3.8 million (both in-town and out-of-town customers)

transfer taxes – $1.2 million

The city’s fiscal year runs from April 1-March 31.