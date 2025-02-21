Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Approve Three-year Agreement with Police Union

Rehoboth Beach Commissioners approved this afternoon a collective bargaining agreement with the police department union that increases the starting salary for officers and provides 100% payment of health insurance coverage for police officers and 80% for their dependents. The three-year agreement goes into effect April 1.

“This is a long-standing agreement between the city and the General Teamsters and Local 326 so there aren’t a lot of significant changes,” says Police Chief Keith Banks. “Importantly, though, this updated agreement provides for an increase in base salaries, allowing the city to catch up with other nearby departments and to continue to attract the highest-quality officers to serve our citizens and visitors.”

The agreement provides for a 1% increase between years of service plus a 4% annual cost-of-living increase in years two and three of the contract. The agreement also clarifies testing requirements for attaining the rank of sergeant and incorporates changes related to the department’s drug and alcohol as well as bereavement leave policies to bring them into alignment with the city’s current policies.

“Our police officers do important, hard work,” says City Manager Taylour Tedder. “This revised contract helps ensure that the City of Rehoboth Beach Police Department remains competitive in the market and is able to attract top law enforcement candidates.”