Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Decide Not to Pursue Change in Parking Season Length

As reported in the Cape Gazette, Rehoboth Beach commissioners have decided to not pursue a change in the length of the parking season. The proposed change garnered little to no support. During a commissioner meeting Dec. 20th, Mayor Stan Mills said he was concerned that extending the season for 2025 would step on a lot of toes, especially those of the business community. The parking season currently runs May 15th to Sept. 15th. Extending the season to May 1st to Oct. 31 would add 61 days to the season and about $340,000 in expenses, which includes salaries, vendor fees, the printing of additional permits, as well as new signage and stickers. Mayor Mills said the expected amount of additional revenue would be about $1.65 million.

For additional information, read the full report here:

No appetite to extend Rehoboth parking | Cape Gazette