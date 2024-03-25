Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Ratify FY 2025 Budget to Correct an Error; No Public Action on Executive Session Discussion on City Manager Position

The Rehoboth Beach Commissioners met in special session this morning for a two item agenda. The first was to ratify the March 15th decision to adopt the FY 2025 Budget after an error was discovered. Interim City Manager Evan Miller explained what occurred and the Commissioners approved the correction to the calculation error and the $38,570,890 budget for FY 2025.

The second item was to go into executive session to discuss candidates for the City Manager’s position. Due to a conflict with the scheduled Board of Adjustment meeting no action would be taken on the executive session topic. There is a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd.