Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Ratify Vote to Approve Taylour Tedder’s Employment Contract

A mostly full house to discuss the ratifying of the new Rehoboth Beach City Manager’s contract & compensation package / Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach City government

Rehoboth Beach residents packed the Commissioner’s chambers to discuss the new city manager’s employment contract and compensation package – and the FOIA violation that came from the Attorney General’s office in the manner of Taylour Tedder’s hiring. Eighteen residents voiced their opinions – some threatening lawsuits – others asking for residents to be respectful and good neighbors. When it came time for the City Commissioners to make their decision – they did vote unanimously to ratify the vote to approve the City Manager’s contract.

The meeting was underway for less than five minutes when the first comments rang out from the gathered crowd. Mayor Mills explained what could not be discussed and his views on the hiring process before turning the meeting over to public comment. The public comment began with Attorney Ted Kittila commenting to City Solicitor Alex Burns that the City Charter disqualified Tedder as a candidate and that he, as attorney for another present at the meeting was prepared to move forward with litigation. Others stressed that the compensation package was overly generous, outrageous and over the top. Residents asked the Commissioners to not ratify the contract and reverse what they’ve done. Several apologized to Tedder for having to sit through the meeting – as it wasn’t him, but the Commissioners they took issue with.

Most of the Commissioners also commented that Tedder was the right choice for the City and that there was a lot of discussion over the compensation package – that their offer was not done lightly. Commissioner Patrick Gossett made the motion to ratify the vote to approve the City Manager’s contract and a roll call vote was taken, which was unanimous.