Rehoboth Beach Contracts With Planner

It’s a first for Rehoboth Beach: the city has reached a contract with a planner for long-term planning services.

Thomas West, AICP, with Greener Planning LLC in West Chester, Pennsylvania will provide planning services to the City of Rehoboth Beach and the Planning Commission for the rest of the fiscal year which ends next March 31st. The agreement is on a part-time basis.

“We’re excited to have Tom join our team and provide his expertise and services,” City Manager Sharon Lynn said. “We believe that having a professional planner on staff, even on a part-time contracted basis, will improve the city’s processes and analysis of planning applications while also providing for a more streamlined and well-defined experience for applicants, the Planning Commission, and Board of Commissioners.”

West previously was city planner and development officer in the City of Lewes.