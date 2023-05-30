Rehoboth Beach Death Investigation Updates

EMS crews and Rehoboth Beach police responded to the ocean block of Olive Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, for a woman reported in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rehoboth Beach police along with investigators from the Division of Forensic Science and Delaware State Police assisted with the investigation into the late evening hours. This past Friday, Lt. Jaime Riddle, RBPD spokesman, said he did not have any information to pass on at this time and that the investigation is ongoing. “I can advise that at this time there are no suspects being sought in relation to the death and there is no danger to the community,” he added.

Police did arrest a man at that scene on Olive Avenue, but Chief Keith Banks said it was because he had an open warrant.

Previously, on April 30, a man and a woman were found shot in a hotel room on Christian Street in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Handguns were found within reach of both of them, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman died later at the hospital. Was it a murder/suicide or double suicide? “We are still awaiting results of investigative measures,” Lt. Riddle said.