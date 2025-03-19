Rehoboth Beach Designated Tree City USA Status for 34th Year

Rehoboth Beach has been named a Tree City USA for the 34th consecutive year, recognizing its commitment to urban forestry. This year, the city secured a $5,000 Delaware Department of Agriculture grant to remove invasive species, including three overgrown Bradford Pear trees at the Silver Lake tot lot. In their place, five River Birch trees will be planted, maintaining the shady canopy with smaller branches. City Arborist Michael Lilly says the Bradford Pears are overgrown to the area, while the planned River Birches maintain the shady canopy but with smaller branch sizes. In addition, new street trees are being planted on Delaware Avenue, with careful selection to ensure environmental compatibility and longevity.