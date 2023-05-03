Rehoboth Beach Election Deadlines on the Horizon

Deadlines related to the City of Rehoboth Beach’s August 12th municipal election are on the horizon. Two commissioner posts and the mayor’s position will be on the ballot. The deadline for candidates to file a petition to run is 4:30 pm Monday, June 5th. Nominating petitions may be obtained by contacting elections@cityofrehoboth.com or calling 302-227-6181, ext. 159. The deadline to register to vote in the 2023 municipal election is July 13th.

Additional Information from the Press Release:

Petitions must be signed by no fewer than 10 and no more than 25 qualified electors of the city. The Board of Commissioners will judge candidates’ qualifications, as prescribed by the city charter, at its June 16 meeting.

.To vote in City of Rehoboth Beach elections, voters must:

be at least 18

a resident or freeholder (for at least 30 days) or 10-year leaseholder (for at least six months)

registered in the city’s Book of Registered Voters.

In-person voting will take place from 10 am-6 pm Saturday, August 12, in the convention center. Absentee ballots will be available beginning June 28. Absentee ballot requests must be filed no later than 12 pm Friday, August 11. The completed and signed absentee ballot must be received by mail or in person before polls close on election day.