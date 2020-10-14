Rehoboth Beach Encourages A Safe, Healthy Halloween

Rehoboth Beach is encouraging citizens and visitors to enjoy a safe Halloween.

In the year of the pandemic, that means that door-to-door trick-or-treating is discouraged under guidance from Delaware Public Health and the CDC – at least not without some modification.

Those who want to give out treats are encouraged to find a way to do it without close contact.

The CDC recently issued guidelines that classify the usual Halloween activities as low-risk, medium-risk or high-risk.

Rehoboth Beach also asks that trick-or-treaters use glow sticks or flashing pins on the costumes, that they carry along a flashlight and refrain from visiting the home of a stranger – the usual Halloween-related safety advice.

A heightened police and fire presence is also planned in Rehoboth on Halloween, Saturday October 31st.