Rehoboth Beach Fireworks Sunday Night; Beach Closures Begin at 9am/Roads at 6pm

Image courtesy City of Rehoboth Beach

Tonight’s fireworks in Rehoboth Beach have changed just a little – they will be launched from the beach at New Castle Street, so the beach from south of Philadelphia Street to Stockley will be closed beginning at 9 this morning. The boardwalk from Stockley to Hickman will also be closed beginning at 9 along with the beach access points at New Castle and Hickman. Road closures will begin at 6pm. There is no rain date for the fireworks. If at all possible, even if they must launch early or late due to weather, Rehoboth Beach fireworks will take place July 2.

Portable restrooms will be available at various street ends along the stretch of the beach from Grenoble to Queen Street. Portable restrooms will be installed Sunday morning and removed by mid-day Monday.

The fireworks display will be sandwiched by a Funsters concert at the bandstand. The Funsters will take the stage at 8 pm and again after the fireworks display.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth Beach: Road closures will be implemented beginning at 6 pm around the bandstand and then beginning at 7 pm on Henlopen and Surf Avenues. Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7:30, and Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from Route 1 will be closed around 8 pm.

Traffic control and road closures

Road closures will be implemented to facilitate access and safety:

The bandstand area will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 pm-midnight.

​Beginning at 7 pm, only bus traffic and residents will be permitted on Henlopen and Surf avenues.

Residents on Henlopen Avenue and in Henlopen Acres and North Shores must access their residences via 2nd Street beginning at 7 pm.

Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7:30 pm.

Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8 pm. At that point, all vehicles entering Rehoboth Beach will have to do so via State Road to Bayard Avenue.

To exit Rehoboth after the fireworks, vehicles north of Rehoboth Avenue will be directed to exit via Rehoboth and Columbia avenues. Vehicles on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue will use Bayard Avenue to State Route 1 southbound only or Hickman or Munson streets to State Road to Route 1 north- and southbound.

Parking restrictions

Several parking restrictions will be in place Sunday, July 2. No parking will be allowed in the following locations:

Surf Avenue

Convention Center parking lot

around the bandstand

Grenoble Place and Surfside Place

marked spots in part of the ocean block of Hickman Street

Alternatives for getting here

Sit back and relax and leave the driving to someone else. The city strongly encourages visitors to utilize the DART Park & Ride Service to travel into downtown. Please note that the pickup location for all DART routes following the fireworks is at the Henlopen Hotel. Visit the DART website or call 302-226-2001 for more information.

In addition, the Jolly Trolley will operate its Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach shuttle services on a revised schedule. For more route information, visit jollytrolley.com or call 302-644-0400.

Parking

The City of Rehoboth Beach provides approximately 2,200 metered parking spaces and additional permit-required spaces throughout town. Metered parking is in effect from 10 am-10 pm. Parking permits are enforced from 10 am-5 pm; after that, permitted spaces are open for general use.