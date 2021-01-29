Rehoboth Beach Hires New Beach Patrol Captain

A 30-year veteran of Delaware State Police will become the new Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain.

The city Thursday announced the hiring of Jeffrey Giles. Giles had previous experience with the Beach Patrol, including as a lieutenant, before he was with State Police. With State Police, his responsibilities including supervision of the Maritime and Scuba units.

Giles replaces former longtime Beach Patrol Captain Kent Buckson, who resigned last month after an apparent disagreement with the city manager.

“Mr. Giles is already familiar with the City of Rehoboth Beach,” Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks said. “Besides being familiar with our events, such as the Special Olympics, he served five summers as a member of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, including as a lieutenant, before he was with the State Police. As a longtime professional in law enforcement, he brings extensive background in Homeland Security, emergency management, and training and education, which supports our goal in maintaining our community as a safe and welcoming one.”

I am truly honored to be chosen for this role,” Giles said. “I feel as if I have come full circle. The Beach Patrol meant so much to me, and helped me in my career to fulfill my dreams. Now, it is my turn to give back. And, I thank my wife and two daughters who are supporting me in this decision.”

“Mr. Giles brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” Rehoboth Beach City Manager Sharon Lynn said. “He will be a great asset to our entire team. We look forward to working with him.”