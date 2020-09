The City of Rehoboth Beach hopes to boost blood supplies at Delmarva hospitals at a time when schools, colleges and universities would normally get their students and faculty members to roll up their sleeves.



During the pandemic, however, blood drives of that type are pretty much on hold.



A blood drive is scheduled for this Tuesday from noon until six at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Residents are asked to schedule ahead for an appointment to donate blood with the Blood Bank of Delmarva.