Rehoboth Beach Hosts Mid-Atlantic Regional Lifeguard Championships

archive photo courtesy of the City of Rehoboth Beach

The United States Lifesaving Association Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships are coming to Rehoboth Beach.

Lifeguards from five states will compete in several events this Wednesday to qualify for the National Championships in Hermosa Beach, California next month.

The competitions this Wednesday begin at 10:00 a.m. with a 2-K beach run. Lifeguards will also compete in swimming competitions as well as rescue scenarios. Most of the action takes place on the beach between Baltimore and Maryland Avenues.

“This is a great tradition,” Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles said. “The competition can be really intense, but it’s a lot of fun, too. This is a great opportunity for our lifeguard-athletes – and Rehoboth Beach – to shine.”