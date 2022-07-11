Rehoboth Beach House Fire Leaves Firefighter With Possible Heat Exhaustion

A house fire in Piney Glade sent a Rehoboth Beach firefighter to a local hospital early Monday morning.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters encountered heavy fire throughout the burning home on Fir Drive Extended. Lewes firefighters also responded, and they worked for more than 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters stayed at the scene for about two hours to fully extinguish the blaze and clean up the scene.

Sussex County EMS brought a firefighter to Beebe Hospital for treatment of possible heat exhaustion.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from Bethany Beach, Milton and Georgetown provided coverage for Rehoboth and Lewes during the incident.