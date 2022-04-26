Rehoboth Beach Introduces New Text Notification System

Image courtesy of the City of Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach has developed a new text / email alert service for subscribers to be kept in the know about local weather-related cancellations or closures, watermain repairs or other developments that are out of the ordinary.

The new Rehoboth Beach Beacon alert system replaces the CodeRED system. Subscribers to the CodeRED system must register with the Beacon alert system to continue receiving messages.

City officials estimate that three to four notifications may be sent out each month through the system.

“When subscribers receive a text or email alert from the City of Rehoboth Beach, we want them to know that the information is important and time-sensitive,” Rehoboth Beach Communications Specialist Lynne Coan said. “That’s why we’re using the new Rehoboth Beach Beacon system only to alert subscribers when something isn’t as it should be in the City of Rehoboth Beach. For example, we’ll send an alert when a road must be closed, a water system repair is taking place, or a concert has been canceled due to severe weather.”

According to the city:

Residents may subscribe by texting REHOBCH to 888777. More information and other ways to subscribe are available at cityofrehoboth.com/rehoboth-beach-beacon-alerts.

Notifications generally will be sent via text and/or email, depending on information provided by subscribers. Voice/phone alerts will be used only in the most critical situations. This new alert system, utilized through Nixle and Everbridge, replaces the CodeRED system previously used by the city. CodeRED subscribers must subscribe to Rehoboth Beach Beacon alerts in order to receive text/email/phone notifications from the city.