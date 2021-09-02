Rehoboth Beach Introduces Yard Waste Drop-off Service

Rehoboth Beach will add a yard-waste drop-off service for residents and businesses in the city.

Yard waste will be accepted Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Recycle Yard on Oyster House Road. Trimmings, dead plants, flower and vegetable debris, hay or straw, ivy, leaves, shrub trimmings, pine cones and needles, tree limbs, weeds, and wood chips or mulch will be accepted.

Yard waste may be loose or in paper bags – no plastic bags, please.

Rehoboth Beach will continue to pick up residential yard waste on alternating Wednesdays. The drop-off service is not available for commercial contractors.

The Rehoboth Beach Recycle Yard also accepts dropped-off recyclable materials from residents and businesses during those same hours.



