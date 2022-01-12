Rehoboth Beach Invites Public Comment On Comprehensive Development Plan

Rehoboth Beach is inviting comments through this Thursday January 13th on a Comprehensive Development Draft Plan.

(re-sharing an earlier story from December)

The city began the process of updating the 2010 Comprehensive Development Plan in 2018. Disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the project.

The Comprehensive Development Plan outlines goals and policies regarding future growth and management of resources, and it is required by the state. Comments may be submitted on the City of Rehoboth Beach website by January 13th. The draft plan, with comments, would be submitted to the state for review February 1st, and a state review is expected to take about 60 days.

Additional public hearings will also be part of the process.

For more information about the Rehoboth Beach Comprehensive Development Draft plan and how to submit comments, please CLICK HERE

According to the City of Rehoboth Beach in a statement, the CDP is “a broad, aspirational document that outlines the

community’s goals and vision, especially as related to land use, and it serves as a guide for future decision-making.”