Rehoboth Beach Library Partial Reopening

The Rehoboth Beach Public Library is reopening the building to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays for

Browsing the shelves and using library computers. Appointments will be required for the 5 socially

distance computer terminals. Please call or visit the library during business hours to schedule an

appointment.

When visiting the library, cloth masks covering the mouth and nose are required at all times in addition to

other social distancing practices. Browsing is limited to 20 minutes and computer use is 45 minutes. All

items returned continue to be quarantined for at least 72 hours and the Rehoboth Library remains to be in

a fine free period until at least the end of the year.

Take-Out service in the lobby and curbside are also available Tuesdays and Thursdays. Complete hours

are: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00am – 3:00 pm Take-out only, building closed to public. Tuesday,

Thursday, 10:00am – 3:00pm Browsing and Computers, library open to public.

At this time, all programs remain virtual. For more information on visiting the library, or a calendar of

events please visit rehobothlibrary.org or call the library at 302-227-8044.