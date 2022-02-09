Rehoboth Beach Makes Minor Changes In City COVID-19 Protocols

The end of Delaware’s universal indoor mask mandate means some minor changes for COVID-19 protocols for the City of Rehoboth Beach.

Members of the public will still be required to wear a mask when entering a city facility. Starting Friday, vaccinated city employees will not be required to wear a mask at work. Employees who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask or work individually with their office door closed.

Rehoboth Beach city commissions, boards, committees and task forces will continue to meet virtually, with online access available for the public.

“We will continue to monitor covid-related data on a regular basis and further adjust our policies as warranted,” Rehoboth Beach City Manager Sharon Lynn said. “We are moving forward cautiously to ensure the continued safety and good health of our employees and others who come to city facilities.”



