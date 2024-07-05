Rehoboth Beach Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy Dewey Beach PD

Early Friday morning Dewey Beach Police conducted a traffic stop on Coastal Highway at Scarborough Avenue Extended in Rehoboth Beach after police observed vehicle violations. During the stop police conducted a thorough investigation and found a large fixed-blade knife in the glove compartment. Police also found a significant amount of marijuana, suspected promethazine and drug packaging paraphernalia in the vehicle. Police have charged the driver, 21 year old Kyle Kilgo of Rehoboth Beach with the following offenses:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited

Felony Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver

Felony Possession of a Tier One Quantity of a Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not Related to Personal Use

Several Motor Vehicle Violations

Kilgo was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and subsequently committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of a $8400 secured bond.