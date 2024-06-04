Rehoboth Beach Man Charged in Road Rage Incident

Image courtesy DSP

A Rehoboth Beach man has been arrested following a road rage incident Saturday afternoon in Lewes. Delaware State Police were called to the area of Westcoats Road and Coastal Highway for an incident involving a knife. Police say a white male operating a moped stopped in front of a car at a red light on Coastal Highway. The suspect approached the car and threatened to harm the two occupants while holding a knife. The victims called 9-1-1 and the suspect drove off to the south. He was stopped by police a short time later near Airport Road but when he tried to arrest the suspect he ran off on foot crossing Coastal Highway in front of multiple cars. He was arrested after a short chase and a search of 27 year old Tyler Draine’s person turned up a pocketknife. Draine is charged with multiple offenses:

Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 2 counts

Terroristic Threatening – 2 counts

Disorderly Conduct – 2 counts

Carry a Concealed Dangerous Instrument

Resisting Arrest

Expired Tags

Crossing at Other Than a Crosswalk

Draine was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released on a $6,202 unsecured bond.