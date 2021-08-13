Rehoboth Beach Mask Mandate at City Hall & other City of Rehoboth Facilities

Effective Monday, August 16, anyone entering City Hall or other City of Rehoboth Beach facilities is required to wear a mask. The new mandate applies to everyone, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

“We really are disappointed to have to implement mandatory mask-wearing again,” says City Manager Sharon Lynn. “However, considering the increasing covid positivity rate in our area and following the state’s requirement that masks be worn in state facilities and schools, we feel this is a prudent measure to enhance public health, protect our employees, and hopefully tamper down the ongoing surge.”

City employees must wear a mask when in city facilities unless they are working individually at their desk in their office.

The mandate does not apply to outdoor locations, including the beach and boardwalk. As always, private businesses and organizations may require that masks be worn at their discretion.

In addition, all city public meetings will once again be held virtually, with opportunities for residents to participate digitally.