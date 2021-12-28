VIDEO | Rehoboth Beach Museum Granted Variance To Display Dolle’s Sign

(WGMD’s Mari Lou contributed to this story)

The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society has been granted a variance to display the giant, orange-lettered Dolle’s candy sign on the side of its Rehoboth Avenue building.

The Board of Adjustment voted 4-0 Monday to approve the proposal. One member, Barry Brandt, recused himself because he is a board member of the historical society.

The sign was removed from its longtime boardwalk perch December 15th.

Historical Society and Museum President David Mann said he has been amazed at the outpouring of emotion about the sign.

“When people see that sign, it tells them they’re in their happy place,” Mann said. “They’re now where they want to be. They’ve run the gauntlet of Route 1. They’ve found a parking space on The Avenue, or Baltimore or Wilmington. Now, they’re down at the 50-yard line and they get to go where they want to go.”

Ibach’s Candy by the Sea relocated to a store just off the boardwalk, and the former candy store will become a Grotto Pizza location.

The variance states that the “o” in the sign not extend above the roof line and that the tail of the sign not cover the upper window on the west wall of the building. Mann told the BOA that he has no problem with their conditions. He added that there will also be no outside lighting on the sign to keep light pollution low.