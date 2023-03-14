Rehoboth Beach Named as Tree City USA – 32nd Year!

Image courtesy City of Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach has been designated a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation – for the 32nd year in a row! This means that Rehoboth Beach is committed to caring for and managing its public trees. In the past few years, city officials have worked to overhaul the tree ordinance to make it more clear, concise and user-friendly. The proposed tree code will be up for discussion at the City Commissioners workshop meeting on April 11th at 9am.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

Last fall, the city planted 38 flowering street trees on Delaware Avenue to mitigate tree loss that occurred when the Delaware Avenue comfort station was expanded and upgraded. The project was funded through a $5,000 grant from the Delaware Forest Service and the city’s ongoing commemorative tree fund.

“Our extensive tree canopy is part of what makes Rehoboth unique as a coastal town, and it plays an important role in helping to make Rehoboth feel like a community and not just a beach resort,” says City Arborist Liz Lingo. “We’re proud of our long tradition of being a Tree City USA and committed to maintaining and enhancing our healthy tree canopy.”

The city along with Rehoboth Elementary School students and the Delaware Forest Service will celebrate Arbor Day and the city’s recognition as a Tree City USA at a tree-planting ceremony Friday, April 21.