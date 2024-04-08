Rehoboth Beach Names New City Manager

Image courtesy City of Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach Commissioners have announced that Taylour Tedder, the City Manager at Boulder City, Nevada, will be the new city manager. City Commissioners say Tedder brings impressive credentials and has over a decade of local government experience. Tedder’s tentative start date in Rehoboth Beach is May 15th.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

Tedder has been responsible for day-to-day management of Boulder City, a community of 15,000 located about 26 miles southeast of Las Vegas and home to the Hoover Dam, since 2021. In Boulder City, he oversees a staff of 212 full-time and another 135 part-time city employees and a total budget of $198 million. His Boulder City achievements include enhancing community engagement, undertaking strategic planning initiatives, realizing accreditation of the fire department from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, receiving the Triple Crown Award from the Government Finance Officers Association, completing major infrastructure projects with federal and state grant funding, and improving employee relations and recognition.

Tedder is an ICMA (International City/County Management Association) Credentialed

Manager and a Certified Economic Developer through the International Economic

Development Council. He has a Master of Public Administration degree from Wichita State University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Emporia State University.

“Taylour is extremely qualified,” says Mayor Stan Mills. “His experience and skills align well with the challenges and opportunities that exist in Rehoboth Beach. He is fiscally savvy, experienced in the day-to-day operations of a destination community, enthusiastic and energetic, and a fantastic communicator. We look forward to welcoming Taylour to Rehoboth Beach and to working with him well into the future to further Rehoboth Beach’s reputation as the Nation’s Summer Capital and as one of the best places in Delaware to call ‘home.’”

Before taking his current position in Boulder City, Tedder was assistant city manager in

Leavenworth, Kansas for more than five years. He previously worked for the City of Derby, Kansas. Since 2019, he has been an adjunct professor, teaching an online economic development class for Wichita State University’s Master of Public Administration program.

A Kansas City area native, Tedder says he is “incredibly grateful” for his new professional

role and looking forward to rolling up his sleeves and providing much value as city

manager. He expects to do a lot of looking and listening during his first several weeks on the job.

“I love meeting with people,” he says, “and talking with people. Talking with community

members will help me learn the culture and understand why people like working, living in, and visiting Rehoboth Beach. I’ll focus on what matters to our elected officials, community members, and business owners. With my training and experience, I’ll bring a fresh outlook to how the city operates, and we’ll explore implementing innovative strategies and best practices to move the city forward, create efficiencies, and optimize the budget in meaningful ways.”

When he’s not working, Tedder enjoys home improvement projects, hiking, and being out on the water. He also has an affinity for cars. Tedder and his wife, Amber, along with their rescue cats, are “ecstatic” (OK, maybe the cats aren’t ecstatic yet) to become part of a community that is a premier destination resort and one of Delaware’s best places to live.