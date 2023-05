Rehoboth Beach Patrol Bell Ceremony to start the Summer of 2023 / Image courtesy Atlantic Sands Webcam

As they have for the past few years, the Rehoboth Beach patrol started their summer beach season with a bell ringing ceremony. The bell begins each guard day throughout the summer to let everyone know the beach patrol is on duty – and it will ring until the last day of guard duty in September. The ringing of the bell was started in 2021 when former beach patrol member Jeffrey Giles became the Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain.