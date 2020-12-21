Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Submits Resignation

The longtime captain of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol is resigning.



Mayor Stan Mills tells The Cape Gazette that Captain Kent Buckson submitted his resignation Friday, effective immediately.



Control of The Beach Patrol was placed with Police Chief Keith Banks early during the COVID-19 pandemic, with lifeguards expected to fill a security role, under a decision by City Manager Sharon Lynn. Buckson recently said it was his understanding that the arrangement would be temporary.

Earlier this month, city officials discussed a proposed charter change that would allow the city manager to ‘delegate all supervisory authority,’ including authority over the Rehoboth Beach Patrol.



Buckson had been captain of the patrol for 21 years, and served 34 years in all.